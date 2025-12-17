Trump touts economy, immigration policy in year-end address The president noted that he'll be nominating a new Federal Reserve chair soon, promising "someone who believes in lower interest rates by a lot." He also addressed health care costs, an issue of growing concern for many Americans as a set of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits are set to expire at the end of this year. Mr. Trump didn't offer a specific health care framework, but said the funding used for insurance subsidies should "go to the people" rather than to insurers.