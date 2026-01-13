Trump touts economic record in Detroit as White House weighs response to Iran crackdown President Trump visited Michigan on Tuesday, touring a Ford plant before addressing the Detroit Economic Club, where he highlighted what he described as his administration’s economic successes. At the same time, his national security team met at the White House to discuss how the U.S. should respond to Iran’s deadly crackdown on protesters. The president also continued pressuring Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates and commented on a Justice Department investigation involving Powell.