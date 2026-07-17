Trump repeats disputed claims about 2020 election in primetime speech President Trump brought his grievances over the 2020 election to primetime on Thursday, and alleged that the U.S. election system falls "catastrophically short." The White House released a trove of newly declassified documents on election security in conjunction with the address. David Becker, executive director for the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said little new information was revealed, and the speech contained "rehashed, debunked conspiracy theories, many of which we've known about before and already knew didn't affect our elections."