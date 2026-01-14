Watch CBS News

Trump-Powell clash intensifies as Fed independence faces new pressure

A long‑running tension between President Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is escalating, raising concerns that American households could feel the impact. The Federal Reserve is designed to operate independently, but recent back‑and‑forth has intensified after Powell revealed he is under criminal investigation initiated by the president. The dispute has renewed questions about political pressure on the central bank and what it could mean for the broader economy.
