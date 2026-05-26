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Trump administration drafts NDA expanding federal secrecy rules

The Trump administration is drafting a government‑wide nondisclosure agreement that would restrict federal employees from sharing confidential government information, according to a draft notice that defines “privileged” material far more broadly than standard classified or unclassified categories. Legal experts note that federal whistleblower protections limit how far such NDAs can go, ensuring workers can still report waste, fraud, or abuse.
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