Toyota recalling Tacoma trucks

Toyota is recalling 2022 and 2023 Tacoma trucks. The company says problems with the trucks rear axle can increase the risk of a crash. Impacted owners will be notified through the mail in the coming weeks for free repairs at a dealership.
