Watch CBS News

TikTok trend helping with the Texas heat

As Dallas-Fort Worth has experienced 40 days of triple-digit temperatures, many of you are looking to your AC unit for the cool down you need. Lauren Crawford takes us through a TikTok trend some people are trying out to beat the heat.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.