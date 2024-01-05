Watch CBS News

Thieves continue to prey on Kia, Hyundai models

Many car thieves continue to prey on certain older Kia and Hyundai models. Theft insurance claims for these vulnerable vehicles shot up more than 1,000% between 2020 and 2023, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.