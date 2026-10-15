They didn't have a library, so we built one We found a school in Dallas without a library, so we rallied our partners and built one for them. First, we rallied the Dallas Cowboys and Ashley and organized a book drive. We called on North Texans to donate new books and thousands of you showed up. We're so humbled by the response. Then, the team at Ashley designed a comfortable, inviting space for kids at the school, Buckner Preparatory, to sink into a book. Ashley designed and furnished a space that will help kids at this southern Dallas elementary school grow as readers. Reading isn’t just a school skill. We need it our whole lives. This is what happens when organizations come together to build something good, right in our own neighborhood. Thank you to our partners for helping make it happen. Watch, share, and help us keep Texas reading. #TXLIT More