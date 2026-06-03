Texas teen’s sudden kidney failure strengthens unbreakable bond with his father A Texas teenager saw his busy, sports‑filled life stop instantly when he went into sudden end‑stage kidney failure at 17. He had been diagnosed as an infant with multicystic dysplastic kidney, a condition where a kidney doesn’t form normally in the womb, but doctors believed he had recovered by age one. He grew up healthy, active, and passionate about lacrosse until his kidneys abruptly failed. He suddenly needed 12 hours of dialysis a day and was told he required a kidney transplant. Through the crisis, his already strong relationship with his father grew even deeper as the family rallied around him.