Texas school 3D prints new bill for a duck in need | "Help for Polly" North of Austin, a duck with half its bill missing is getting some help from a local university. Polly, an adult Pekin duck, was found and brought to a wildlife rehab center in Georgetown. Southwestern University's 3D print studio offered to design and print a replica of Polly's bill. Local charities helped raise money for the bill. Though it's unknown how Polly lost her bill, employees at the rehab center say she remains a happy, friendly duck.