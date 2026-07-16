Texas Representative describes flood conditions in Kerrville, discusses funding and safety measures Republican Texas Rep. Wes Virdell tells Jack Fink about the flood conditions while outside the emergency operations center in Kerrville. As the Guadalupe River overflows behind him, he discusses how last year's flooding affected the area during the current floods. He also said the legislature will need to allocate more money for flooding sirens, and that the $50 million doesn't go far enough because one county alone will need $40 million.