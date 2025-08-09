Texas Rangers host back-to-bchool shopping spree for Arlington families Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife, Mady, led a back-to-school shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors for families in Arlington ISD. More than 30 students from the district’s Families in Transition program—serving youth experiencing homelessness—received hundreds of dollars worth of clothes and gear. Seager was joined by teammates including Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, Jake Burger, and others, who helped the kids shop and signed autographs.