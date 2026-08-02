Texas Lt. Gov. says Talarico's social commentary matters even with affordability an election focus Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says social issues matter even as affordability remains at the top of voter concerns. Patrick was one of several Republican attendees at the Red River Roll Call, hosted by state Rep. Shelley Luther in Sherman. Other speakers included Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, and Rep. Brandon Gill. More than 1,000 supporters attended, and Republican leaders urged people to vote in November, saying the political stakes are high in the midterm election. They pointed to the Texas Senate race between Paxton and Democrat James Talarico, which they say is close.