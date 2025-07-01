Texas lawmakers in Congress discuss President Trump's "one big, beautiful bill", tax cuts Republican U.S. Representative Pat Fallon of the 4th Congressional District in North Texas told CBS News Texas that, "what we were doing was really more of removing fraud, waste, and abuse, and making sure people that were eligible for the benefits were getting them, and the people that weren't eligible weren't going to get them." Democratic U.S. Representative Julie Johnson of Farmers Branch told CBS News Texas, "I think this big, this Trump bill we have right now is just an irresponsible bill...We always want to see a strong business climate."