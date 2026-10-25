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Texas early voting data trends, what the first three days show for November midterm election

As many as 10 million people in Texas may vote in this year's midterm election, according to the organization VoteHub, which works with CBS News' Data Desk. That's close to 90% of the nearly 11.4 million people who cast their ballots during the 2024 presidential election. Zachary Donnini, Head of Data Science at VoteHub, told CBS News Texas that the Senate race between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton attracts a lot of attention not only in Texas.
1h ago (05:07)
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