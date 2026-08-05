Texas Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate James Talarico unveils "New American Dream" plan Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico delivered what his campaign called a major policy speech. Before 1,300 supporters in Arlington, he laid out his vision for what he's calling the "New American Dream." "It's time to raise the minimum wage and expand overtime pay so workers can actually share in the wealth they create," he said. "It's time to repeal the Big Ugly Bill's tax breaks for the top 1% and give that $1 trillion dollars to the middle class in the form of a cost-of-living tax cut."