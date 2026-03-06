Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales drops reelection campaign amid affair revelation Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales has ended his reelection campaign but says he will finish his current term. His announcement came hours after GOP leaders urged him to step aside and after reports surfaced alleging he had a relationship with a former district staffer who later died by suicide. Gonzales had previously denied the affair but confirmed it in an interview earlier this week, though he did not mention it in his social‑media statement.