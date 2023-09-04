Texas congressman calls for investigation as prison deaths increase with heat According to Texas Public Radio, Congressman Greg Casar joined more than a dozen other Democrats calling for an investigation. In a letter, the lawmakers accused the state of repeated failures to improve A/C conditions in prisons. Earlier this year, Texas senators approved $85 million to expand air conditioning systems; however, house lawmakers were pushing for $545 million in funding. In July, more than 20 extra deaths per 100,000 inmates were reported, compared to 2018 and 2019. According to state data, Texas prisons reach over 95 or 100 degrees for many hours a day.