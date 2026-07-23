Tacos are under fire. Here's how to eat them responsibly / Texas Monthly Texas Monthly's taco editor is helping frame the conversation around fresh produce safety as federal officials investigate a new Cyclospora outbreak with no confirmed product source. Existing probes include iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in Mexico, and while most people recover, the parasite can cause prolonged gastrointestinal illness – heightening concern across Texas, especially in a taco culture that relies heavily on raw ingredients.