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Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, striking down Trump's order

In Trump v. Barbara, a majority of six justices said the president's order, which would have limited citizenship for babies of those in the country illegally or temporarily, was unlawful. Five of the justices — Chief Justice John Roberts and Sotomayor, Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson — agreed that Mr. Trump's executive order violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Kavanaugh wrote separately to say he believes the order violates federal law.
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