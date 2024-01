Sunnyvale swearing in North Texas' first woman fire chief Sunnyvale will officially swear in Tammy Kay as fire chief tomorrow. She's the first North Texas woman fire chief. She is only one of five in all of Texas taking on that role. Her swearing in is set for Monday night at the 7:00 p.m. town council meeting. She served as deputy chief with Dallas Fire Rescue back in 2018 and has more than 27 years of experience.