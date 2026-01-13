Study finds racial gaps in timely stroke care as doctors urge faster 911 response A new study shows that Asian, Hispanic, and Black patients in the U.S. are less likely to receive timely stroke care compared to white patients, potentially due to language barriers and gaps in community education about stroke symptoms. Doctors stress that every minute of delay worsens outcomes and urge people to call 911 immediately when symptoms appear, which can include sudden vision loss, trouble speaking, facial drooping, or weakness in an arm or leg.