Stephen Colbert to co‑write new Lord of the Rings film Stephen Colbert — a lifelong Tolkien superfan — is stepping into Middle‑earth for real, co‑writing a new Lord of the Rings film tentatively titled Shadow of the Past, a project revealed in a video with director Peter Jackson. Colbert says he’s been leaning on his screenwriter son for advice as he joins the creative team. The announcement arrives just as CBS prepares to end The Late Show, with its final episode set for May 21, closing out Colbert’s long run in late‑night.