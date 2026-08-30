Staying hot for Sunday in North Texas The strong upper-level ridge that has dominated our weather here in North Texas remains centered over the Southern Plains this morning. Interestingly, the ridge has been stronger than forecast models have anticipated over the past several days, which helps explain why actual temperatures have repeatedly run hotter than model guidance. The ridge will gradually shift east through the first half of the week. That may shave a couple of degrees off our temperatures, but it will not bring meaningful relief to North Texas. Meanwhile, the continued combination of heat, low humidity, worsening drought, and virtually no rainfall will keep the wildfire threat elevated throughout the week.