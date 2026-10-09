State Sen. Taylor Rehmet prepares for a rematch in District 9, shares why he should be re-elected State Senate District 9, which includes Fort Worth and other parts of the county, is on the ballot for a rematch in the upcoming November election. Democratic State Senator Taylor Rehmet, the incumbent, once again faces Republican challenger Leigh Wambsganss. Rehmet defeated Wambsganss back on January 31st in a special election runoff for the seat, 57% to 43%. Rehmet discussed why voters should re-elect him in November. More