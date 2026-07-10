State Rep. Shelley Luther wants to preserve rural Texas, keep data centers away State Representative Shelley Luther lives near Sherman and says she moved there for the freedoms of rural Texas. That's why she said she is against allowing data centers in Texas rural areas. "If your data center causes noise, air pollution, contamination takes up all the water, then you're infringing on everybody else's private property, right? So once they roll over into other people's property rights, then that's a problem."