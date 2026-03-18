State prosecutors weigh additional charges in Prairieland ICE detention center shooting Prosecutors in Johnson and Somervell counties say state charges could still be filed against nine defendants tied to the shooting at the Prairieland ICE detention center — including individuals not included in the recent federal trial. Eight people were convicted on federal counts ranging from rioting to providing material support to terrorists, and one was found guilty of attempting to murder a police officer, facing 20 years to life.