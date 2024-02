South Grand Prairie Lady Warriors head to state for 3rd time in 4 years Coach Brion Raven's Lady Warriors of South Grand Prairie made it to the high school girl's state basketball tournament in San Antonio for the third time in the last four years. They lost 6'5" post Adhel Tac, who signed with number one ranked South Carolina, to injury. But 4-star transfers Taylor Barnes, a junior, and Taliyah Parker, a future Texas Aggie, have led the way.