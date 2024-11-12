Watch CBS News

"Solar sales bros" behind industry's rapid expansion leave North Texans misled, frustrated

Some door-to-door sales are leaving dissatisfied solar panel customers on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars. In many cases the technology itself isn't the issue, but the sales force behind the industry's rapid expansion.
