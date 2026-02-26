Social‑media harm lawsuits highlight growing concerns for youth mental health Multiple lawsuits claim major social‑media platforms are designed in ways that harm young users, including a Los Angeles case where a 20‑year‑old says early use contributed to depression and suicidal thoughts. Tech companies deny the allegations, while polling shows about one in five tweens and teens feel social media hurts their mental health. Author Jonathan Haidt says his new book aims to help kids rethink their screen habits.