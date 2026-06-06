Sheraton Arlington hotel imploded to make way for new luxury resort Arlington’s longtime entertainment‑district landmark — the 19‑story Sheraton Arlington Hotel — was imploded this morning after closing earlier this year. The hotel, which stood for more than three decades near Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium, and Six Flags, is being cleared to make room for a new luxury Loews resort. Developers say demand in the area has surged over the past several years, and the new project will feature more than 500 rooms, extensive meeting space, and four‑star amenities.