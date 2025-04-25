Watch CBS News

School choice bill heads to Texas governor's desk

A school choice bill, SB 2, is on its way to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. Sen. Ted Cruz has been a strong advocate for the bill, which allocates taxpayer money for private school tuition. The governor has yet to sign it into law.
