Santos Rodriguez Day: 50 years after the 12-year-old was murdered by an on duty DPD officer "We want to make sure that the story of Santos Rodriguez is told and retold in this city," said Hadi Jawad, the convener of the Santos Vive 50 Coalition. Community members came together to remember how Santos was killed and what his murder meant for the city of Dallas and the Latino community here. His death sparked protests and demands for better treatment of Latinos in the city.