Romo, Dak, DeChambeau and Messi shape this week’s “I Got the Time” In the CBS Sports Texas “I Got the Time” segment, Tony Romo reflects on his Cowboys legacy and the lingering regret of never winning a Super Bowl, while Dak Prescott reinforces a “Super Bowl or nothing” mindset as he enters his 11th season. The segment also noted Bryson DeChambeau’s rules penalty and the frustration it sparked among fellow golfers, and closed with a viral photo of a young Lionel Messi holding baby Lamine Yamal resurfacing just as the two prepare to meet in the World Cup Final.