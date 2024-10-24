Robert Roberson's legal team responds to statement from Texas Attorney General's office Attorney General Ken Paxton is pushing back on the group of lawmakers calling for a new trial for Robert Roberson. Paxton released an autopsy report and a letter from the conducting medical examiner, both stating that Roberson's daughter died from blunt force trauma. In a rebuttal, Roberson's legal team said that Paxton is, "Doubling down on its grotesque misrepresentations of Robert Roberson's innocence case endeavoring to discredit Mr. Roberson."