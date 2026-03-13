Rising fuel costs strain businesses as gas prices stay high With no end in sight to the war, gas prices are expected to stay high for many Americans. Businesses that rely on diesel say they’re struggling to absorb rising fuel costs and may be forced to raise prices. One moving company owner says weekly rate discussions have become routine as diesel spikes nearly 30 percent. World leaders are attempting to stabilize supply by releasing hundreds of millions of barrels of oil — a move that would mark the largest release in history.