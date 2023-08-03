Retired North Texas TSA dog up for national award This year one of the best four-legged friends in the country lives right here in North Texas. He's been nominated for the Hero Dog Awards, but he needs your help to win. Jasper is a 9-year-old dog who has served for the TSA for seven years. He’s responsible for detecting explosives at some of the biggest events, including multiple Dallas Cowboy games, SMU football games and even Superbowl LIII. He retired in the spring, but the American Humane Dog Awards want to honor him. If you want to vote for Jasper, you can visit herodogawards.org.