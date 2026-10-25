Republicans will close the early voting gap, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick predicts Lt. Governor Dan Patrick predicted Republicans in Texas will close the gap with Democrats during early voting sometime next week. In an interview with CBS News Texas on Friday, Patrick said, "The Democrats have the early lead, but we have about 600,000 of the high-propensity voters who haven't shown up yet," said Patrick. "So, one of my messages to the Republicans is you need to get off the bench and get out and vote. We'll probably catch up and pass the Democrats sometime early next week, midweek. We should have a pretty healthy lead when we go into the end of early voting." Patrick explained that high-propensity voters are those who have voted in two, three, or four primaries over the past several years. After sounding the alarm for months that Republicans need to turn out for the midterm election, he expressed optimism. More