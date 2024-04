Recapping the first week of the trial of Dallas doctor Raynaldo Ortiz The criminal trial started this week for Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, who is accused of tampering with IV bags used in surgeries. The trial is in federal court, so no cameras are allowed inside. CBS News Texas reporter Andrea Lucia and producer Kelsey Mittauer have been covering the trial from the courtroom, and they discuss their impressions from the first week.