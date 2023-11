Prosper ISD bond package passes Collin County is getting a multi-billion dollar facelift after voters passed a major bond measure to build and renovate new buildings. Most of the money is going to Proposition A for funding 10 new schools, and modernizing 12 older ones. Proposition B would upgrade technology, and Proposition D will fund a performing arts center. But, preliminary results show that more than half of voters voted against Proposition C, which would fund a new football stadium.