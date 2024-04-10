Watch CBS News

Prosecution rests in Dr. Ortiz trial

The prosection rested its case against Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz. This comes after six days of testimony from doctors and patients. Ortiz is being accused of poisoning IV bags at a North Dallas Surgicare Center.
