Power-line theft forces emergency evacuation at Houston Pets Alive Thieves cut into the main power lines at Houston Pets Alive on Monday night, apparently attempting to steal copper. The break left the shelter without air conditioning or refrigeration during rising temperatures, prompting staff to urgently place more than 60 cats and dogs into foster homes. Without proper cooling, thousands of dollars’ worth of vaccines had to be discarded. Staff described the incident as disturbing, given that animals’ lives were put at risk. Power has since been restored, and police are investigating.