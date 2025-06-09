Police declare unlawful assembly at immigration rally in Dallas CBS News Texas contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to ask about its response to the rally, and whether there are any immigration raids planned soon within the metroplex. In a statement, a spokesperson said: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement fully respects the Constitutional rights of all people to peacefully express their opinions. That being said, ICE remains committed to performing its immigration enforcement mission consistent with federal law and agency policy. ICE prioritizes public safety over politics. Brave officers are on the streets every day, risking their lives to locate, arrest and remove the most egregious criminal aliens in line with the president's policy of 'worst first.'"