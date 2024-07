Plano's Hezly Rivera shines as youngest member of gold-winning U.S. women's gymnastics team Sixteen-year-old Hezly Rivera, the youngest member of the team and the youngest athlete on Team USA, played a pivotal role as the U.S. women's gymnastics team clinched the gold medal Tuesday in the Olympic team finals. Rivera, who grew up and trained in Plano at the renowned World Olympic Gymnastics Academy, showcased her exceptional talent on the world stage.