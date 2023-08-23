Watch CBS News

Plano short-term rental open house

Concerns over crime, trash and noise at short-term rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo have city leaders busy across North Texas. You can weigh in on how the city should regulate the short-term rentals. Nick Starling explains.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.