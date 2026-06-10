Pediatricians stress importance of recess as schools invest in play spaces Students at the Crescent School in the Bronx are enjoying a newly redesigned playground built with help from the Trust for Public Land. Bright colors and painted tracks encourage kids to move more, and staff say the design itself prompts active play. The American Academy of Pediatrics is highlighting that recess is not optional — it’s vital for children’s physical health, mental well‑being, and overall development. Experts say about 20 minutes of daily recess is ideal, emphasizing that unstructured play supports learning and social skills.