Watch CBS News

Palo Pinto fire now 50% contained

Helicopters were doing most of the work Friday, spending hours upon hours making runs back and forth to the lake, and making direct drops of water onto hot spots. The Storage fire, spanning across 1,000 acres is not 50% contained.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.