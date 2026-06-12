Orlando marks 10 years since Pulse nightclub mass shooting with dawn tribute A decade after the deadly mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, survivors, families, and community members gathered before dawn at the site to honor the 49 people killed. Attendees reflected on the lives lost, including performers remembered for their generosity and spirit. The attack occurred during a Pride Month Latin Night event, adding emotional weight to the anniversary as the community continues to mourn and remember.