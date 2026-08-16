Opposition to Trump administration's border construction in Big Bend National Park grows in Texas Construction is underway in the Big Bend region of Texas amid public concern, following months of rumors. Residents in the area first reported contractors with heavy machinery moving into the area in early August. Video and pictures taken by Terlingua resident Natalie Newman and shared widely on social media show bulldozers clearing brush in Big Bend National Park near Santa Elena Canyon, one of the park's most recognizable and visited spots.